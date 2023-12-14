Telangana CM Revanth wants permanent solutions to land disputes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major step towards establishing the Bhumatha system, as assured by the Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to constitute a special committee for preparing guidelines for finding a long-lasting solution to land-related disputes in the state.

At a review on the Dharani portal at Secretariat on Wednesday, the CM directed the officials that the new committee should be on the lines of Koneru Rangarao committee, which was constituted by the previous Congress government. The proposed committee should give suggestions such that there is a permanent solution to the land-related problems.

Apart from higher officials from the Revenue department, representatives of farmers and experts in land related issues should be made members of the committee, Revanth told officials. He also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to submit a detailed report on the decisions taken by the government from the starting day of Dharani till December first week.

Representatives of farmers including Kodandareddy, Vem Narender Reddy and Sampat Kumar and Revenue association leaders were also invited for the review meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other officials were present. Deputy Collectors Association president V Lacchi Reddy who was in the meeting gave a powerpoint presentation on the failures of the Dharani portal.

He suggested decentralisation of revenue administration. Lacchi Reddy suggested more transparent and citizen-friendly portal and said that conducting “Revenue Sadhasu” at the village level is essential. The display of land survey numbers with associated issues should be exhibited at the village level, he suggested.

