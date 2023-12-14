Home States Telangana

Telangana HC notice to govt on alarming child disappearance rates

The news report that prompted the court’s intervention shed light on the staggering statistics of 4,000 missing children, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court has taken suo motu cognizance based on a news report on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data that around 4,000 children remain untraced in Telangana, with an average of 10 children disappearing every day, The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aaradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Wednesday issued notices to the chief secretary, DGP, and principal secretaries of Women, Child Welfare and Home departments, seeking their responses within four weeks.

The PIL initiated by the high court aims to address the need for protective measures against the involvement of criminal networks in activities such as human trafficking and begging, which have been linked to the disappearance of children across the state.

The news report that prompted the court’s intervention shed light on the staggering statistics of 4,000 missing children, emphasising the urgency of the situation. With an average of 10 children going missing every day, the magnitude of the issue has raised serious concerns among the public and judiciary alike.

