All set for Mukkoti fest in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: In view of Mukkoti festival in Bhadrachalam on 22 and 23 December and expecting more than 1 lakh devotees across the country, district collector Priyanka Ala directed the excise officials to ensure all liquor shops should be closed in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chattishgarh states borders.

She reviewed arrangements with district level officials and temple authorities on Thursday. She instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the event. She also instructed the medical and health officials to set up six first aid centres along with 25 doctors and 85 paramedical staff surroundings of temple on both the days.

The district collector directed the temple authorities to prepare about 2 lakh additional laddu prasadam to meet the demand on those two days. She also instructed temple officials to complete all arrangements by December 18.

She directed the officials to illuminate the flood bank area, Kalyanamandapam, bathing ghats and the main temple. She asked the engineering officials to divide kalyanamandapam into seven sectors and barricade each sector.

She instructed the information department to set up information centres in all main places to keep a tab of all the places. She instructed the officials to provide drinking water, quality food to devotees. She asked the irrigation officials to provide special swimmers in Godavari during teppotsvam day. She directed the RTC officials to operate more buses to Bhadrachalam from across the state as well as Andhra Pradesh.

