Greatest challenge is to improve financial situation in state: Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan assures people to identify and rectify financial irregularities and gaps in the previous government without making them go through a financial burden.

Addressing a joint session of the State Legislature on Friday, the Governor said the government was on the job of identifying the gaps in the financial management and financial irregularities that took place in the previous government.

The Governor said that the greatest challenge before the government is to improve the financial situation in the state on a war footing basis.

"Without putting a financial burden on the people, we want to bring in financial prudence and offer governance and welfare to the people. This is our government's aim and goal", the Governor said.

She added that in the last nine and a half years, all the institutions have been destroyed.

Due to the bad governance of the previous government, the power utilities were in a deep financial crisis with a staggering debt of Rs 81,516 crore, the Governor said.

"As assured during the elections, we will take up an action plan to give pattas to the assigned lands and Podu lands," Soundararajan added.

The Governor said that as assured the people that the government would order any inquiry into the irregularities committed and lack of quality and corruption in the construction of Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme(KLIS)

The Governor added that the government would take steps to fill up two lakh vacancies within one year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan assures people to identify and rectify financial irregularities and gaps in the previous government without making them go through a financial burden. Addressing a joint session of the State Legislature on Friday, the Governor said the government was on the job of identifying the gaps in the financial management and financial irregularities that took place in the previous government. The Governor said that the greatest challenge before the government is to improve the financial situation in the state on a war footing basis. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Without putting a financial burden on the people, we want to bring in financial prudence and offer governance and welfare to the people. This is our government's aim and goal", the Governor said. She added that in the last nine and a half years, all the institutions have been destroyed. Due to the bad governance of the previous government, the power utilities were in a deep financial crisis with a staggering debt of Rs 81,516 crore, the Governor said. "As assured during the elections, we will take up an action plan to give pattas to the assigned lands and Podu lands," Soundararajan added. The Governor said that as assured the people that the government would order any inquiry into the irregularities committed and lack of quality and corruption in the construction of Medigadda and Annaram barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme(KLIS) The Governor added that the government would take steps to fill up two lakh vacancies within one year. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp