Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir nears dead storage levels

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is suffering from a severe water crisis. The water level at the reservoir has plummeted to 522.30 feet, equivalent to 157.61 TMC, nearing dead storage. The Integrated Water Planning and Management committee at the state level is considering a crop holiday for the upcoming Rabi season due to this critical situation.

Telangana’s allotted share, according to Krishna River Board conditions, stands at 105.70 TMC, to be drawn through the left canal. In the previous Rabi season, 6.40 lakh acres were cultivated under this canal, with 3.80 lakh acres in the combined Nalgonda district. However, the current water level may only meet drinking water needs, raising concerns among farmers who depend on canal irrigation.

Farmers, like G Jangaiah from Vemulapally mandal headquarters, are anxious about their crops. Jangaiah, who owns six acres of land, fears that without water release to the left canal, only a portion of his crops under bore wells will thrive.This situation echoes a pattern seen 20 years ago when water was not released for Rabi in 2001 and 2003 due to low reservoir levels.

Despite previous challenges, this marks the first time in two decades that the reservoir’s water level has dipped to such critical levels. Farmers, depending on bore wells and canal water, are now at the mercy of uncertain rains and water management decisions, adding a layer of anxiety to the Rabi season in this crucial agricultural region.

