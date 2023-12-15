New Telanagana HC building at Rajendranagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to make arrangements for laying the foundation stone for a new high court building on 100 acres of land in Rajendranagar.The chief minister held a meeting with Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and other officials at the MCRHRD Institute on Thursday.

As the high court is functioning from a dilapidated building, the Chief Justice brought to the notice of the chief minister the necessity of constructing a new building.He wanted the chief minister to allocate funds for the construction of a new building in Rajendranagar. Responding positively, Revanth directed the officials to make arrangements for the same. CJ Aradhe also asked the chief minister to take the initiative for the construction of court complexes in the newly created districts. Revanth said that the present high court building is a heritage structure and it would be protected.

It would be renovated and used to house the city court or would be used for other courts.Built on the south bank of the River Musi, construction of the main building of the high court began in April 1915 and was completed in just four years. The high court was inaugurated by Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nizam VII, on April 20, 1920. With the number of judges increasing, an additional building was constructed in 1958–59 and a third building was built in 1976.

