No grand buildings or new vehicles: Telangana CM for judicious use of public money

HYDERABAD: As the government will get an actual picture of the state finances only after presenting the 2024-25 Budget, the State government wants to spend the public money in a judicious manner. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed this during an informal chat with reporters at the lobbies of the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The chief minister has decided not to have new vehicles in his convoy. He said that he will use the existing vehicles, for the time being.Though Revanth Reddy decided not to use the Praja Bhavan as his official residence, he may utilise some buildings within the Praja Bhavan for his office purposes, in addition to the vacant space available at MCRHRD Institute.

The CM will use his Jubilee Hills residence as official residence, which could accommodate more number of people and is big enough to conduct meetings.Not willing to use grand buildings or a convoy of new vehicles, he also revealed that he had directed the officials to customise the existing convoy of vehicles to suit his needs, instead of buying new cars.

The chief minister has plans to utilise the Praja Bhavan for various purposes, including establishment of a grievance centre for students from SC, ST, BC and minority communities.It may be recalled here that the government has already allocated a portion of the Praja Bhavan for the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Meanwhile, the old building, which was used by the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy as his official residence, would be utilised as a guest house for leaders coming from other states, the chief minister hinted.

Dismissing the claims of BRS government that it provided 24X7 power to farmers during its rule, Revanth Reddy said that it supplied free electricity a maximum of 12 hours per day.He also said that the government was looking into issues and will soon release white papers on key departments.

‘BRS govt provided only 12-hour power per day’

Dismissing the claims of BRS government that it provided 24X7 power to farmers during its rule, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that it supplied free electricity a maximum of 12 hours per day. He also said that the government was looking into issues and will soon release white papers on key departments.

