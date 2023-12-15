RIMS Assistant Professor terminated, held for assaulting students

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident at the Rajiv Gandhi Medical Sciences (RIMS) campus, chaos erupted as outsiders, allegedly aided by Assistant Professor Dr A Kranthi Kumar, attacked junior doctors, leading to a student protest and the burning of the assistant professor’s effigy in the district headquarters on Thursday.

The director of Medical Education, RIMS director Jaisingh Rathod, promptly terminated Dr Kranthi Kumar from his contractual services. He was later arrested by the police. Two students sustained injuries in the violent episode.

According to Dr Tallapelli Kavi Raj, the injured student filed a complaint at the Two Town Police Station, detailing an assault by three identified individuals, including Dr Kranthi Kumar, Wasim, and Shiva, along with two unidentified persons. The perpetrators allegedly entered the RIMS campus around 11:30 pm in a white Creta car and a two-wheeler.

Dr Abhisekh M Nair, one of the victims, was violently dragged on the car bonnet for approximately 500 metres, causing multiple injuries, including a head injury. The assailants, in the white Creta car, rampaged through the campus, using force, and unleashed violence, leaving the doctors seriously injured.

In response to the incident, police arrived at the medical college to ensure security. Junior doctors boycotted classes and duties, staging a rally, burning the effigy of Dr Kranthi and protesting in front of the medical college before moving to the collector’s office.

Former BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna, along with BRS leaders, expressed support for the protesting students, demanding the appointment of a committee to ensure justice. The students called for Dr Kranthi’s dismissal and boycotted duties, leading to a two-hour protest in front of the collector’s office, causing a temporary traffic halt.

District Collector Rahul Raj intervened, assuring the students that justice would be served. Subsequently, he appointed a committee led by Additional Collector Shyamala Devi to investigate the matter and submit a detailed enquiry report. The Adilabad Two Town Police registered a case against the three accused - Dr A Kranthi Kumar, Wasim, Shiva, RIMS director Dr Jai Singh Rathod under sections 337, 447, 307 r/w 34 IPC. The investigation is underway, utilising CCTV footage to ascertain the facts.

Amidst the turmoil, the students continue to demand enhanced campus safety, advocating for a police outpost rather than relying solely on security guards.Meanwhile, state Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha directed the Director of Medical Education to follow up and submit all the reports related to the incidents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident at the Rajiv Gandhi Medical Sciences (RIMS) campus, chaos erupted as outsiders, allegedly aided by Assistant Professor Dr A Kranthi Kumar, attacked junior doctors, leading to a student protest and the burning of the assistant professor’s effigy in the district headquarters on Thursday. The director of Medical Education, RIMS director Jaisingh Rathod, promptly terminated Dr Kranthi Kumar from his contractual services. He was later arrested by the police. Two students sustained injuries in the violent episode. According to Dr Tallapelli Kavi Raj, the injured student filed a complaint at the Two Town Police Station, detailing an assault by three identified individuals, including Dr Kranthi Kumar, Wasim, and Shiva, along with two unidentified persons. The perpetrators allegedly entered the RIMS campus around 11:30 pm in a white Creta car and a two-wheeler.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Abhisekh M Nair, one of the victims, was violently dragged on the car bonnet for approximately 500 metres, causing multiple injuries, including a head injury. The assailants, in the white Creta car, rampaged through the campus, using force, and unleashed violence, leaving the doctors seriously injured. In response to the incident, police arrived at the medical college to ensure security. Junior doctors boycotted classes and duties, staging a rally, burning the effigy of Dr Kranthi and protesting in front of the medical college before moving to the collector’s office. Former BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna, along with BRS leaders, expressed support for the protesting students, demanding the appointment of a committee to ensure justice. The students called for Dr Kranthi’s dismissal and boycotted duties, leading to a two-hour protest in front of the collector’s office, causing a temporary traffic halt. District Collector Rahul Raj intervened, assuring the students that justice would be served. Subsequently, he appointed a committee led by Additional Collector Shyamala Devi to investigate the matter and submit a detailed enquiry report. The Adilabad Two Town Police registered a case against the three accused - Dr A Kranthi Kumar, Wasim, Shiva, RIMS director Dr Jai Singh Rathod under sections 337, 447, 307 r/w 34 IPC. The investigation is underway, utilising CCTV footage to ascertain the facts. Amidst the turmoil, the students continue to demand enhanced campus safety, advocating for a police outpost rather than relying solely on security guards.Meanwhile, state Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha directed the Director of Medical Education to follow up and submit all the reports related to the incidents. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp