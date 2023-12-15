Home States Telangana

Stray cow poisoned to death in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A stray cow was allegedly poisoned to death by unknown persons in Srihari Nagar of Karimnagar on Wednesday. Based on information from the Stray Animal Foundation of India, the Two Town police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

Adulapuram Goutham, the prevention of cruelty to animal officer from the foundation, mentioned that the cow was abandoned by its owner. Emphasising the importance of raising awareness about the legal consequences of animal abandonment, Goutham said that he aims to prevent such incidents in the future.

