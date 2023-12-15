Telanagana: Former officials lobby for govt roles despite chief minister's caution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is frantic activity in the corridors of power where former officers, personal staff, and public relations officers who served in various positions in the previous government are lobbying hard for opportunities in the present administration.

Most of those lobbying had served as personal secretaries, personal assistants, additional personal secretaries, officers on special duty and public relations officers and are now doing the rounds of ministers’ chambers. Some are even approaching the residences of ministers and requesting continuation of their services.

Meanwhile, former officials, who were actively involved in the previous administration, are also pushing for roles such as OSDs, PS, PAs and PROs. Giving them tough competition are fresh aspirants who insist that they be given a chance.

Sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has advised ministers against entertaining officers and staff from the previous government. In addition, the chief minister has directed the Intelligence department to conduct thorough background checks on new aspirants — a directive that has been willingly accepted by the ministers.

The Intelligence department is reportedly going through the profiles of government officials aspiring for positions in ministers’ camps. This scrutiny includes checking for any ACB cases, departmental punishments, corruption allegations, and other relevant aspects.

