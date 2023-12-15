Home States Telangana

Telangana Cabinet clears Guv’s address for joint session

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the joint session of the Legislature on Friday.

Telangana Assembly

Telangana Assembly (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, convened on the Assembly premises on Thursday and approved the Governor’s speech. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the joint session of the Legislature on Friday. This is the first joint session of the Legislature after the Congress came to power.The Business Advisory Committee will meet on Friday and finalise the number of days the House will sit.

