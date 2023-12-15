Home States Telangana

Telangana cop shoots self after killing wife, two children 

A police official said preliminary reports indicate that Naresh was in debt, and that might have been the reason for the extreme step.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A personal security officer of Siddipet District Collector on Friday allegedly shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself with his revolver, police said.

According to N Swetha, Siddipet Police Commissioner, A Naresh, who was in his early 30s went to his native place, Ramunipatla, in Chinnakodur mandal as the Collector was out of station.

He allegedly resorted to the act at around 11.30 AM. The police official further said preliminary reports indicate that Naresh was in debt, and that might have been the reason for the extreme step.

Naresh was working with the District Armed Guard wing. The Police Commissioner said an inquiry is going on. Further details are awaited. 

