Top officers close to previous BRS regime lobby with DKS for CS, DGP posts

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the change of government, senior bureaucrats considered close to the previous BRS regime are now vying for key positions in the current administration. Among them, two top officers — a senior IAS officer and a senior IPS officer — are actively lobbying for key positions. According to high-level sources, these two officers have approached the close associates of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The two officers are eyeing the posts of chief secretary and director general of police (DGP).

If sources are to be believed, they have requested Shivakumar to advocate on their behalf with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Sources close to Revanth said that the chief minister dodged taking an immediate decision, saying “let’s see after the superannuation of those in the posts now”.The sources said that the chief minister is inclined to maintain the current hierarchy.

Presently, Santhi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, is the chief secretary. As per seniority, Dr Shashank Goel, also of the 1989 batch, is next in line for the post, followed by Sunil Sharma (1990 batch), K Ramakrishna Rao (1991 batch) and Arvind Kumar (1991 batch). All these officers are serving in the rank of special chief secretary. Of these, two officers are said to be very keen to get the top job.

Meanwhile, the present DGP Ravi Gupta is a 1990-batch IPS officer.His predecessor Anjani Kumar was also from the same batch. Next in line are Rajiv Ratan and CV Anand, both 1991 batch and both holding director general rank.It remains to be seen who the Congress government picks to succeed Ravi Gupta as head of the police force.

