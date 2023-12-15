TS Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti releases funds for Mahalakshmi, Aarogyasri
Published: 15th December 2023 08:59 AM | Last Updated: 15th December 2023 09:01 AM
HYDERABAD: Several ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revenue and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Panchyat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka assumed charge at the Secretariat amidst Vedic chants on Thursday.
The deputy chief minister also moved to the state-provided official residence — Praja Bhavan. After taking charge, Vikramarka, who holds the portfolio of Finance, signed on files releasing Rs 374 crore for free travel for women in TSRTC buses under Mahalakshmi scheme, and Rs 298 crore for the implementation of Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme. He also released Rs 75 crore for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.
Srinivasa Reddy, meanwhile, directed the officials to take the government’s welfare schemes to the people, using the available dissemination tools, including social media. He also sanctioned modern equipment to the district officers enabling them to capture high quality visuals.