Home States Telangana

Complaint against teacher for sharing vulgar messages with lecturers, students

A teacher at the government girls junior college in Khammam filed a complaint at the Three Town police station against an English lecturer for sending inappropriate messages to students and lecturers.

Published: 16th December 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Obscene Messages To Woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations and AP)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A chemistry lecturer, K Vijaya Lakshmi, working at the government girls junior college in Khammam filed a complaint at the Three Town police station against an English lecturer named M Venu for sending inappropriate messages to female students and fellow lecturers in a group for some time, on Friday.

Despite a warning from the principal, it is alleged that Venu continued sending such messages, prompting Vijaya Lakshmi to complain again to management and involve the police. In her complaint, she stated that one girl, distressed by Venu’s messages, informed her parents, who warned him. However, Venu continued to harass her until she left the college. Vijaya Lakshmi urged the police to intervene and protect students and lecturers from his behaviour.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp