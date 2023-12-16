Complaint against teacher for sharing vulgar messages with lecturers, students

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A chemistry lecturer, K Vijaya Lakshmi, working at the government girls junior college in Khammam filed a complaint at the Three Town police station against an English lecturer named M Venu for sending inappropriate messages to female students and fellow lecturers in a group for some time, on Friday.

Despite a warning from the principal, it is alleged that Venu continued sending such messages, prompting Vijaya Lakshmi to complain again to management and involve the police. In her complaint, she stated that one girl, distressed by Venu’s messages, informed her parents, who warned him. However, Venu continued to harass her until she left the college. Vijaya Lakshmi urged the police to intervene and protect students and lecturers from his behaviour.

