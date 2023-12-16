Home States Telangana

Dismissing talks of BJP-BRS alliance, saffron party decides to go it alone in Lok Sabha polls

G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the saffron party will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture addresses the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

FILE - Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dismissing talks of a BJP-BRS alliance, state BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the saffron party will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own. Kishan presided over a meeting with the party’s state office bearers, district presidents and in-charges on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Telangana in the last week of December.

Calling upon the leaders and cadre to prepare for the upcoming elections, Kishan said that the BJP will face off against the Congress and BRS in Telangana.The party is moving forward with the aim of winning the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, he said.

Kishan said that Vikasit Bharat programme will be organised in the state from Sunday.The eight newly elected BJP MLAs will tour all the districts, in the coming days, he added.As part of the programme, he advised the party cadre to highlight schemes being implemented by the Union government to the people.

