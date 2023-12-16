Find ways to take former DSP Nalini back in police department, CM tells officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to explore the possibility of taking back into state service former DSP Nalini, who had resigned from her job for the Telangana statehood cause. During a review meeting on recruitment in the police department, Revanth directed the chief secretary and DGP to take necessary measures to take Nalini back into the service, if she is interested.

During the meeting, the CM suggested that the officials could even consider appointing Nalini in another department if the guidelines in the police department are not permitted to reinstate her. Revanth Reddy reminded that many people resigned from their jobs and contested elections and rejoined the services after they lost in polls.

“If that’s the case then why should there be objections to taking back Nalini who sacrificed her job for the cause of Telangana?” he wondered. Injustice should not be meted out to Nalini when some leaders got posts after resignation for Telangana statehood cause, the CM observed.

Meanwhile, the CM also directed the officials to immediately launch police recruitment in a transparent manner. Stressing on non-recruitment of home guards in the last eight years, the Chief Ministers directed the officials to recruitment them immediately.

