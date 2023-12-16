Fresh guidelines issued for safe custody of files at TS govt departments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of reports of files being destroyed or stolen, the State government on Friday issued guidelines for safe custody of files.“There have been certain reports in the last few days regarding alleged attempts to remove, take away or destroy files and electronic storage devices in some government offices in the context of formation of the new government in the state. The government took a serious view of the same.

The existing instructions and office manuals have clear procedural instructions and safeguards as regards maintenance and custody of files and disposals in the Secretariat, HoDs and other offices. There would be no scope for such incidents if the Secretaries to government and HoDs ensure compliance with the said instructions,” a circular issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to all Secretaries and HoDs said.The circular said that the government observed that it is imperative to step up vigilance and strengthen office order and systems to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

Fresh instructions to Secretaries/HoDs

All the Secretaries to government shall immediately ensure compilation of section-wise inventory of all current files, as also disposals from 2014, including those processed and stored in electronic form

The Secretaries to government shall personally review the availability and safeguarding of important and sensitive files, disposals and electronic storage devices such as computers, etc., in which files are processed, in their respective departments

Responsibility shall be duly fixed on the concerned section officer and/or circulating officer, as the case

may be, for any missing file or disposal or electronic storage device

Necessary departmental and criminal proceedings shall be initiated immediately against the concerned, if any important, sensitive file or disposal or electronic storage device is found to be missing or damaged or tampered with

No file or electronic storage device shall be allowed to be disposed of or taken out of office by any employee, except for an official purpose such as production before courts, which shall be with specific written permission of the Secretary/HoD/Head of Office concerned

