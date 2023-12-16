Home States Telangana

Governor's address sounded like Congress manifesto, say BRS MLAs

BRS leader Kadiyam Srihari, said, 'It was not fair on the part of the Governor to say that the people gave a verdict to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression.'

Published: 16th December 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan addressing the Joint Session of Telangana State Legislative & Council Assembly.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS MLAs on Friday likened Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the joint session of the Legislature to reading the Congress manifesto. Speaking to reporters, Kadiyam Srihari and other BRS MLAs said that there was nothing new in Governor’s address.

“There was no clarity in her address on how the government was going to develop the state. The Governor’s address ignored the development the state witnessed during the last 10 years. The awards received from the Central government and the compliments given by Niti Aayog were not mentioned in the speech,” Srihari said.“Telangana stood number one in paddy production and achieved significant growth in IT exports. But these points were not mentioned in the Governor’s address,” he added.

It was not fair on the part of the Governor to say that the people gave a verdict to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression. The Governor should not utter lies, Srihari said and recalled that Telangana was liberated in 2014. “There was no mention of Dalit Bandhu and other schemes. The Governor’s address lacked clarity on how the Congress government was going to implement the six guarantees,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp