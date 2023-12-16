Governor's address sounded like Congress manifesto, say BRS MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS MLAs on Friday likened Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the joint session of the Legislature to reading the Congress manifesto. Speaking to reporters, Kadiyam Srihari and other BRS MLAs said that there was nothing new in Governor’s address.

“There was no clarity in her address on how the government was going to develop the state. The Governor’s address ignored the development the state witnessed during the last 10 years. The awards received from the Central government and the compliments given by Niti Aayog were not mentioned in the speech,” Srihari said.“Telangana stood number one in paddy production and achieved significant growth in IT exports. But these points were not mentioned in the Governor’s address,” he added.

It was not fair on the part of the Governor to say that the people gave a verdict to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression. The Governor should not utter lies, Srihari said and recalled that Telangana was liberated in 2014. “There was no mention of Dalit Bandhu and other schemes. The Governor’s address lacked clarity on how the Congress government was going to implement the six guarantees,” he added.

