Home States Telangana

KRMB asked to restrain Andhra from taking up expansion plans

TS urged KRMB to restrain AP government from taking up the expansions on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) and TGP.

Published: 16th December 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Although Telangana officials walked out of the KRMB meeting, the discussion on hydel power generation at common reservoirs was once again held in the KRMB-GRMB joint meeting.

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Irrigation officials urged the Krishna River Management Board to restrain Andhra Pradesh government from taking up the expansions on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) and TGP.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman, irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that the AP government issued tender notices for investigation and construction of lift schemes to lift water from GNSS and HNSS, Kalibanda lift irrigation scheme and Bestapalli lift irrigation on HNSS, lift irrigation scheme from Zarikona reservoir to feed Peddacherurvu.

Construction of cross regulator at Sathya Sai Ganga canal, proposed lift irrigation scheme to lift 85 mcft
water from SPVBR left canal and lift 292 mcft water from SPVBR left canal. These components were being taken up by the AP government as additional components of the project, which is a violation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Muralidhar said that Telangana has already requested to stop the new lift scheme linking GNSS-HNSS scheme. However, AP is continuing with the works by inviting tenders, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp