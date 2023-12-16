KRMB asked to restrain Andhra from taking up expansion plans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Irrigation officials urged the Krishna River Management Board to restrain Andhra Pradesh government from taking up the expansions on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) and TGP.

In a letter to the KRMB chairman, irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that the AP government issued tender notices for investigation and construction of lift schemes to lift water from GNSS and HNSS, Kalibanda lift irrigation scheme and Bestapalli lift irrigation on HNSS, lift irrigation scheme from Zarikona reservoir to feed Peddacherurvu.

Construction of cross regulator at Sathya Sai Ganga canal, proposed lift irrigation scheme to lift 85 mcft

water from SPVBR left canal and lift 292 mcft water from SPVBR left canal. These components were being taken up by the AP government as additional components of the project, which is a violation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Muralidhar said that Telangana has already requested to stop the new lift scheme linking GNSS-HNSS scheme. However, AP is continuing with the works by inviting tenders, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The State Irrigation officials urged the Krishna River Management Board to restrain Andhra Pradesh government from taking up the expansions on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) and TGP. In a letter to the KRMB chairman, irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that the AP government issued tender notices for investigation and construction of lift schemes to lift water from GNSS and HNSS, Kalibanda lift irrigation scheme and Bestapalli lift irrigation on HNSS, lift irrigation scheme from Zarikona reservoir to feed Peddacherurvu. Construction of cross regulator at Sathya Sai Ganga canal, proposed lift irrigation scheme to lift 85 mcft water from SPVBR left canal and lift 292 mcft water from SPVBR left canal. These components were being taken up by the AP government as additional components of the project, which is a violation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Muralidhar said that Telangana has already requested to stop the new lift scheme linking GNSS-HNSS scheme. However, AP is continuing with the works by inviting tenders, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp