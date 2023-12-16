Home States Telangana

My tours shouldn’t mean traffic jams: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth told police officials that vehicular traffic should not be stopped to make way for the chief minister’s convoy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that steps should be taken to avoid any trouble to the common people when his convoy takes to the roads.While the number of vehicles in the CM’s convoy has already been reduced to nine from 15, Revanth said that this is not enough.“Vehicular traffic should not be stopped when the chief minister’s convoy passes through busy roads,” he told police officials.

Asking the police officials to identify ways to prevent traffic jams and come up with workable suggestions, Revanth said that he has to personally make field visits to ascertain the problems being faced by people.
“It’s impossible for me to sit at home and ignore people’s problems. I need to personally visit people. At the same time, the people should not be inconvenienced during the CM’s tours,” Revanth said.

No red signal

