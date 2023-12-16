People freed state from 10 years of oppression: Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the people have given a clear verdict in the recently concluded elections to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that the greatest challenge before the government was to improve the financial situation in the state on a war footing.

Addressing the joint session of the Legislature, she said: “Telangana is breathing a fresh air of freedom. People have freed it from autocratic rule. The iron barricades that divided rulers from the people have been dismantled. People’s governance has begun”.

Tamilisai said that the government was on the job of identifying lacunae that took place in financial management. She also said all institutions have been destroyed in the last nine-and-a-half years. Stating that power utilities are in a deep financial crisis with a staggering debt of Rs 81,516 crore, she said every department has incurred huge debts as loans were raised indiscriminately.

Tamilisai said that the government will order an inquiry into the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

The Governor added that the state government plans to divide the state into three zones — Hyderabad city inside the Outer Ring Road, the area between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road, and the area outside the RRR.

Addressing the joint session of the State Legislature, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said: “The message of the people is clear and loud. I appreciate the collective wisdom of the people. Telangana is breathing fresh air of freedom and liberty now. Telangana is liberated from autocratic rule and dictatorial tendencies. The people’s verdict unequivocally stated that they would not tolerate any repression.”

“This verdict is a cornerstone for civil rights and democratic rule. The iron barricades that divided rulers from the people have been dismantled. I feel proud to say that glass houses and obstacles have been removed and true people’s governance has begun,” she said.

Tamilisai said that the government was on the job of identifying lacunae that took place in financial management, where wasteful expenditure was incurred and financial irregularities took place.

“Without putting a financial burden on the people, we want to bring in financial prudence and offer governance and welfare to the people. This is our government’s aim and goal,” she said.

The Governor said all institutions have been destroyed in the last nine and a half years. “The institutions and organisations that should have worked democratically have been unfortunately degraded to serving individuals. Institutions indulging in individual worship does not augur well for democracy,” she said.

Power utilities in deep crisis

Due to the misgovernance of the previous government, the power utilities are in a deep financial crisis with a staggering debt of Rs 81,516 crore, the Governor said. She said that the power utilities have incurred losses of Rs 50,275 crore. Similarly, the Civil Supplies Corporation faces Rs 56,000 crore debt and Rs 11,000 crore in losses.

“Each and every department has incurred huge debts. Loans were raised indiscriminately from every Corporation, which pushed the state into a financial mess and crisis. The entire financial discipline in the state is destroyed. There is no fiscal discipline or financial prudence. My government is focused on strengthening the derailed financial situation. We will place before the people the financial condition of each and every department by releasing white papers and showing them the real facts. As assured during the elections, we will take up an action plan to give pattas to assigned and podu lands,” she said.

The Governor said that as assured to the people, the government would order an inquiry into the irregularities committed, lack of quality, and corruption in the construction of Medigadda and Annaram barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme(KLIS).

“My government is committed to protecting and getting Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna river. Our aim is to get national status for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Irrigation project,” the Governor said.

Two lakh jobs in one year

She said that the government would take steps to fill up two lakh vacancies within one year. “We will fill up teacher posts by conducting a mega DSC within six months. The government has already begun the exercise to clean up the TSPSC,” the Governor said.

She said that an action plan was being prepared to provide house sites to the homeless and give Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the construction of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Under this scheme, SCs and STs would get an additional Rs 1 lakh.

The Governor also highlighted the newly launched Rajiv Arogyasri, free travel for women in RTC buses. “The government will lay out a definite and time-bound action plan to implement other guarantees such as Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha within 100 days. Promises made under the Mahalakshmi scheme will be implemented very soon,” she said.

TS to be divided into 3 zones

The Governor said: “The government is planning to divide the state into three zones with Hyderabad as the centre. One zone is Hyderabad city, which is inside the Outer Ring Road. The second zone is the area between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road. The third zone is outside the RRR. The government will prepare plans accordingly.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Stating that the people have given a clear verdict in the recently concluded elections to liberate themselves from 10 years of repression, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that the greatest challenge before the government was to improve the financial situation in the state on a war footing. Addressing the joint session of the Legislature, she said: “Telangana is breathing a fresh air of freedom. People have freed it from autocratic rule. The iron barricades that divided rulers from the people have been dismantled. People’s governance has begun”. Tamilisai said that the government was on the job of identifying lacunae that took place in financial management. She also said all institutions have been destroyed in the last nine-and-a-half years. Stating that power utilities are in a deep financial crisis with a staggering debt of Rs 81,516 crore, she said every department has incurred huge debts as loans were raised indiscriminately. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tamilisai said that the government will order an inquiry into the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. The Governor added that the state government plans to divide the state into three zones — Hyderabad city inside the Outer Ring Road, the area between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road, and the area outside the RRR. Addressing the joint session of the State Legislature, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said: “The message of the people is clear and loud. I appreciate the collective wisdom of the people. Telangana is breathing fresh air of freedom and liberty now. Telangana is liberated from autocratic rule and dictatorial tendencies. The people’s verdict unequivocally stated that they would not tolerate any repression.” “This verdict is a cornerstone for civil rights and democratic rule. The iron barricades that divided rulers from the people have been dismantled. I feel proud to say that glass houses and obstacles have been removed and true people’s governance has begun,” she said. Tamilisai said that the government was on the job of identifying lacunae that took place in financial management, where wasteful expenditure was incurred and financial irregularities took place. “Without putting a financial burden on the people, we want to bring in financial prudence and offer governance and welfare to the people. This is our government’s aim and goal,” she said. The Governor said all institutions have been destroyed in the last nine and a half years. “The institutions and organisations that should have worked democratically have been unfortunately degraded to serving individuals. Institutions indulging in individual worship does not augur well for democracy,” she said. Power utilities in deep crisis Due to the misgovernance of the previous government, the power utilities are in a deep financial crisis with a staggering debt of Rs 81,516 crore, the Governor said. She said that the power utilities have incurred losses of Rs 50,275 crore. Similarly, the Civil Supplies Corporation faces Rs 56,000 crore debt and Rs 11,000 crore in losses. “Each and every department has incurred huge debts. Loans were raised indiscriminately from every Corporation, which pushed the state into a financial mess and crisis. The entire financial discipline in the state is destroyed. There is no fiscal discipline or financial prudence. My government is focused on strengthening the derailed financial situation. We will place before the people the financial condition of each and every department by releasing white papers and showing them the real facts. As assured during the elections, we will take up an action plan to give pattas to assigned and podu lands,” she said. The Governor said that as assured to the people, the government would order an inquiry into the irregularities committed, lack of quality, and corruption in the construction of Medigadda and Annaram barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme(KLIS). “My government is committed to protecting and getting Telangana’s rightful share in Krishna river. Our aim is to get national status for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Irrigation project,” the Governor said. Two lakh jobs in one year She said that the government would take steps to fill up two lakh vacancies within one year. “We will fill up teacher posts by conducting a mega DSC within six months. The government has already begun the exercise to clean up the TSPSC,” the Governor said. She said that an action plan was being prepared to provide house sites to the homeless and give Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the construction of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Under this scheme, SCs and STs would get an additional Rs 1 lakh. The Governor also highlighted the newly launched Rajiv Arogyasri, free travel for women in RTC buses. “The government will lay out a definite and time-bound action plan to implement other guarantees such as Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha within 100 days. Promises made under the Mahalakshmi scheme will be implemented very soon,” she said. TS to be divided into 3 zones The Governor said: “The government is planning to divide the state into three zones with Hyderabad as the centre. One zone is Hyderabad city, which is inside the Outer Ring Road. The second zone is the area between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road. The third zone is outside the RRR. The government will prepare plans accordingly.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp