People wait in serpentine queues to attend Prajavani

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commuters as well as local traders and vendors were surprised to see thousands of people waiting in long queues in front of the jewellery shops at Punjagutta, Hyderabad on Friday. Were they waiting to buy their preferred ornaments made of gold and other precious metals?

A closer look at the queues stretching over a kilometre revealed that it was leading to the Praja Bhavan and the people were, in fact, waiting for their turn to pour out their grievances and seek the government’s intervention to resolve their problems during the Prajavani programme.

People have been thronging Praja Bhavan to submit their representations ever since Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the Prajavani, a grievance redressal programme by the Chief Minister’s Office, on December 7.

The programme also found mention in Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the joint session of Telangana State Legislature on Friday.GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, AYUSH Commissioner Dasari Harichandana, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and others received grievances from the complainants.

Treat people with care: CM

Meanwhile, the chief minister suggested increasing the number of tables for receiving complaints and providing basic facilities such as drinking water to the visitors.He ordered the officials to receive the people at Prajavani with utmost care and avoid causing any trouble to them. He also wanted the officials to utilise the services of trainee IAS officers for the programme.

Meanwhile, several Muslim scholars and religious leaders congratulated the chief minister. A delegation of Muslim religious leaders led by former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir felicitated the CM at the Secretariat.

Solve people’s problems within a time frame: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to take necessary steps to instantly solve the problems being faced by the people. He suggested that the officials consider allotting specific time and accord special permission to the people who come to the Secretariat to submit their grievances at the ministers’ chambers. At a review at the Secretariat, he suggested that local officials conduct meetings in villages and towns for one or two days in the first week of every month and try to resolve public grievances, so that the people need not come to the Secretariat. The CM called on them to work sincerely to solve the grievances of the people within a time frame. “Meetings will help establish good relations between the government and the people. All the appeals and complaints should be digitised and the status should be conveyed to the people from time to time,” he said.

