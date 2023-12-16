Revanth may pick friend for TSPB vice-chair post

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is understood to be favouring his long-time friend and former MLA Vem Narender Reddy for the post of vice-chairman, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB).In his first innings as the chief minister (2014-18), BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had appointed S Niranjan Reddy as the vice-chairman of the planning board, and in his second term (2018-2023), he had hand-picked former MP B Vinod Kumar for the post which has cabinet rank. The chief minister of the State acts as the board chairman while finance minister serves as an ex-officio member.

Revanth Reddy is also looking for a suitable candidate to head the Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) to conduct the examinations for recruitment of state government employees in a fool-proof manner. Revanth Reddy is also understood to be considering former IAS officer Akunuri Murali for the post of chairman of the TSPSC besides a few other bureaucrats and professors.

Telangana Jana Samiti president M Kodandaram, who is former professor of the political science department, Osmania University, and torch-bearer of the Telangana movement, is also being considered for the key post as the CM wishes to honour the veteran. But there is one technical hitch — Kodandaram is over 62, and one has to be below this age for appointment as chairman of the TSPSC. According to sources, the chief minister is keen on filling the two posts as early as possible.

Another member of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Karam Revinder Reddy resigned on Friday. It may be recalled that commission chairman Janardhan Reddy and member Satyanarayana had put in their papers soon after the Congress formed the government in the state.

Govt sacks T-Works CEO

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday sacked T-Works CEO Sujay Karampuri. Sujay was also director of T-Fibre and Electronics (Promotion) wings. He has been relieved of all three responsibilities. Though the government asked Sujay to resign, he refused to oblige, leading to his removal. The government appointed Anand Rajgopal as CEO of T-Works. Kasula Anand will head T-Fibre and SK Sarma will lead the Electronics and Digital wing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is understood to be favouring his long-time friend and former MLA Vem Narender Reddy for the post of vice-chairman, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB).In his first innings as the chief minister (2014-18), BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had appointed S Niranjan Reddy as the vice-chairman of the planning board, and in his second term (2018-2023), he had hand-picked former MP B Vinod Kumar for the post which has cabinet rank. The chief minister of the State acts as the board chairman while finance minister serves as an ex-officio member. Revanth Reddy is also looking for a suitable candidate to head the Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) to conduct the examinations for recruitment of state government employees in a fool-proof manner. Revanth Reddy is also understood to be considering former IAS officer Akunuri Murali for the post of chairman of the TSPSC besides a few other bureaucrats and professors. Telangana Jana Samiti president M Kodandaram, who is former professor of the political science department, Osmania University, and torch-bearer of the Telangana movement, is also being considered for the key post as the CM wishes to honour the veteran. But there is one technical hitch — Kodandaram is over 62, and one has to be below this age for appointment as chairman of the TSPSC. According to sources, the chief minister is keen on filling the two posts as early as possible.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another member of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Karam Revinder Reddy resigned on Friday. It may be recalled that commission chairman Janardhan Reddy and member Satyanarayana had put in their papers soon after the Congress formed the government in the state. Govt sacks T-Works CEO Hyderabad: The State government on Friday sacked T-Works CEO Sujay Karampuri. Sujay was also director of T-Fibre and Electronics (Promotion) wings. He has been relieved of all three responsibilities. Though the government asked Sujay to resign, he refused to oblige, leading to his removal. The government appointed Anand Rajgopal as CEO of T-Works. Kasula Anand will head T-Fibre and SK Sarma will lead the Electronics and Digital wing. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp