Telangana: Debt-ridden AR constable shoots wife and 2 kids, ends life

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a shocking incident, AR constable Akula Naresh (35), serving as a gunman for Siddipet collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, took the lives of his wife and two children before turning the weapon on himself at Ramunipatla village of Chinnakodur mandal in Siddipet district on Friday.

According to police, Naresh, armed with his service revolver, fatally shot his wife Chaitanya (30), son Revanth (6), and daughter Rishita (5) around 11:15 am and then turned the gun on himself.Siddipet Police Commissioner Swetha Reddy, who visited the crime scene, said that financial hardships and mounting debts drove the constable to the horrifying act.

Sources said that Naresh had fallen into the debt trap allegedly due to online gambling. Four years ago, he reportedly borrowed Rs 25 lakh at a 15% interest rate and that amount had shot to Rs 1 crore. The debt burden is believed to have sparked disputes between the couple. Though no suicide note was discovered at the scene, the police seized Naresh’s cell phone to investigate further.

According to preliminary information, Naresh’s wife worked as a teacher in a private school, where their two children also attended. On the day of the incident, while on duty, Naresh fetched his service revolver and directly proceeded to the school. He brought his wife, son and daughter home before committing the heinous act. Naresh had inherited an acre of land from his parents, which he sold to settle debts amounting to around Rs 40 lakh.

However, the financial troubles continued to haunt him since 2019. Naresh’s relatives shared that he often expressed feelings of desperation, claiming he had no alternative but to end his own life. Naresh’s brother, also a constable in Siddipet, fell unconscious upon learning of his brother’s actions. The police commissioner assured a thorough investigation of the case.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.

Suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)

