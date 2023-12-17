 BJP’s ticket wars in Telangana ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Senior leaders challenge sitting MPs

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, discussions over ticket allocation within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have become a subject of intense interest. While incumbent MPs are expected to seek re-election in their respective constituencies, senior party members demanding tickets to contest has led to a power struggle within the BJP state unit.

While the saffron party was not considered a major threat to the BRS and Congress in the Assembly elections, it has a distinct advantage in the Lok Sabha polls due to the BJP’s improved performance in the recent elections (up from one after the 2018 elections to eight seats now) and the party’s national stature.

According to party sources, senior leader P Muralidhar Rao has expressed a desire to contest from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. However, the current MP and BJP national general secretary, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also wants to run again, leading to tensions within the party ranks.

Adding to the complexity, former MLA Eatala Rajender is also considering seeking the party’s nomination for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. Rumours suggest that the BJP may prioritise other contestants over Sanjay for the ticket. It must be noted that Sanjay from Karimnagar and Eatala from Gajwel and Huzurabad contested unsuccessfully in the recent Assembly elections.

In the Medak Lok Sabha segment, former Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, who contested unsuccessfully in the recent Assembly polls, is anticipating a ticket to contest in the General Elections.

While it is speculated that Rajender might opt for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, he is likely to contest from Medak, if the party denies him a ticket from Karimnagar. The BJP high command might have to intervene to resolve this conflict if such a situation arises.

Several prominent leaders are vying for the ticket from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment. Former MLC N Ramchander Rao, who got around 20% of the votes from the Malkajgiri seat in the recent Assembly elections and came third behind the BRS and Congress candidates, is also looking to contest in the General Elections. If the party decides to not extend him the ticket, Muralidhar Rao, who is seeking the ticket to contest from the Karimnagar LS segment, might be BJP’s Malkajgiri nominee.

If the BJP high command allocates the ticket to Muralidhar Rao, there would be no issue regarding the Karimnagar Lok Sabha candidature. However, how the situation will unfold and how the high command, influenced by survey reports, will take a decision on the candidates remain to be seen.

The fight for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha ticket is intense with former minister DK Aruna and former MP AP Jithender Reddy as front-runners. Who the party finally ends up nominating is generating significant interest within the segment. In the previous elections, DK Aruna contested, but the son of the former MP, Mithun Reddy, also contested from the Mahbubnagar Assembly segment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, discussions over ticket allocation within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have become a subject of intense interest. While incumbent MPs are expected to seek re-election in their respective constituencies, senior party members demanding tickets to contest has led to a power struggle within the BJP state unit. While the saffron party was not considered a major threat to the BRS and Congress in the Assembly elections, it has a distinct advantage in the Lok Sabha polls due to the BJP’s improved performance in the recent elections (up from one after the 2018 elections to eight seats now) and the party’s national stature. According to party sources, senior leader P Muralidhar Rao has expressed a desire to contest from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. However, the current MP and BJP national general secretary, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also wants to run again, leading to tensions within the party ranks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adding to the complexity, former MLA Eatala Rajender is also considering seeking the party’s nomination for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. Rumours suggest that the BJP may prioritise other contestants over Sanjay for the ticket. It must be noted that Sanjay from Karimnagar and Eatala from Gajwel and Huzurabad contested unsuccessfully in the recent Assembly elections. In the Medak Lok Sabha segment, former Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, who contested unsuccessfully in the recent Assembly polls, is anticipating a ticket to contest in the General Elections. While it is speculated that Rajender might opt for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment, he is likely to contest from Medak, if the party denies him a ticket from Karimnagar. The BJP high command might have to intervene to resolve this conflict if such a situation arises. Several prominent leaders are vying for the ticket from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment. Former MLC N Ramchander Rao, who got around 20% of the votes from the Malkajgiri seat in the recent Assembly elections and came third behind the BRS and Congress candidates, is also looking to contest in the General Elections. If the party decides to not extend him the ticket, Muralidhar Rao, who is seeking the ticket to contest from the Karimnagar LS segment, might be BJP’s Malkajgiri nominee. If the BJP high command allocates the ticket to Muralidhar Rao, there would be no issue regarding the Karimnagar Lok Sabha candidature. However, how the situation will unfold and how the high command, influenced by survey reports, will take a decision on the candidates remain to be seen. The fight for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha ticket is intense with former minister DK Aruna and former MP AP Jithender Reddy as front-runners. Who the party finally ends up nominating is generating significant interest within the segment. In the previous elections, DK Aruna contested, but the son of the former MP, Mithun Reddy, also contested from the Mahbubnagar Assembly segment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp