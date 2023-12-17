Cong govt stifling Oppn voice: Former Minister Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government was stifling the voice of the Opposition, BRS MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao said that the Opposition was not given a chance to register its protest in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after the adjournment of the Assembly on Saturday, Harish claimed that the Congress has “murdered democracy”. He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke untruth in the Assembly and tried to divert the attention of the people.

The BRS MLA alleged that the Congress insulted former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and former chief minister T Anjaiah. “Revanth had no right to talk about the Telangana movement. Several BRS leaders were still facing cases registered during separate Telangana agitation,” Harish said.

Refuting the allegations of Revanth, he said that it was because of the efforts of the BRS government that the state stood at second place in the agriculture sector. “The previous Congress government purchased only 24 lakh tonnes of paddy per year, but the BRS government purchased 1.20 crore tonnes,” he stated.

Harish said that farmer suicides had reduced in the state under BRS rule.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government was stifling the voice of the Opposition, BRS MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao said that the Opposition was not given a chance to register its protest in the Legislative Assembly. Speaking to reporters after the adjournment of the Assembly on Saturday, Harish claimed that the Congress has “murdered democracy”. He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke untruth in the Assembly and tried to divert the attention of the people. The BRS MLA alleged that the Congress insulted former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and former chief minister T Anjaiah. “Revanth had no right to talk about the Telangana movement. Several BRS leaders were still facing cases registered during separate Telangana agitation,” Harish said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Refuting the allegations of Revanth, he said that it was because of the efforts of the BRS government that the state stood at second place in the agriculture sector. “The previous Congress government purchased only 24 lakh tonnes of paddy per year, but the BRS government purchased 1.20 crore tonnes,” he stated. Harish said that farmer suicides had reduced in the state under BRS rule. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp