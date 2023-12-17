Former minister’s brother booked for assault on two

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been booked against Srikanth Goud, brother of former minister Srinivas Goud, under Sections 448, 324, 427, 504, 506, and 379 of IPC for an alleged assault on two persons. The attackers allegedly fled with the hard disk that contained the CCTV footage of the assault. This alleged incident happened at around 6 pm on December 2 at Srinivasa Colony, Mahbubnagar.

The complainant, Vanaja, alleged that Srikanth Goud and his men attacked Gattu Venkat Reddy and watchman Sachin with rods. The two suffered injuries in the attack, she said and added the mobile phone of Sachin was damaged by the gang.

She alleged that they trespassed into her flat situated on the third floor of the apartment shouting ‘Srinivas Goud zindabad’ slogan and abused her in filthy language.They threatened to kill her and destroy the furniture and flower pots if she does not leave Palamur, she said in the complaint.

