Home States Telangana

Former minister’s brother booked for assault on two

The complainant alleged that the attackers trespassed into her flat situated on the third floor of the apartment shouting ‘Srinivas Goud zindabad’ slogan and abused her in filthy language.

Published: 17th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

V Srinivas Goud. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been booked against Srikanth Goud, brother of former minister Srinivas Goud, under Sections 448, 324, 427, 504, 506, and 379 of IPC for an alleged assault on two persons. The attackers allegedly fled with the hard disk that contained the CCTV footage of the assault. This alleged incident happened at around 6 pm on December 2 at Srinivasa Colony, Mahbubnagar.  

The complainant, Vanaja, alleged that Srikanth Goud and his men attacked Gattu Venkat Reddy and watchman Sachin with rods. The two suffered injuries in the attack, she said and added the mobile phone of Sachin was damaged by the gang.

She alleged that they trespassed into her flat situated on the third floor of the apartment shouting ‘Srinivas Goud zindabad’ slogan and abused her in filthy language.They threatened to kill her and destroy the furniture and flower pots if she does not leave Palamur, she said in the complaint.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
assault Telangana Srinivas Goud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp