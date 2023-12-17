French firm, HC Robotics to make gimbals for Army

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation from French company Merio met IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday and expressed interest to invest in the state. The minister assured them that necessary support would be extended to them.

Taking to X, Sridhar Babu tweeted: “Met a French delegation and discussed their interest to invest in Hyderabad and assured them of governmental support. Hyderabad-based HC Robotics Pvt Ltd to make advanced gimbals for armed forces with the technology coming from a French company Merio.

A delegation from Merio led by CEO Remi Plenet visited India to visit defence establishments to develop advanced gimbals. Yesterday, the delegation held a meeting with me to explain their plans of building new technologies in Hyderabad. Assured necessary support for the first-of-its-kind project in India’’ (sic)

