Home States Telangana

French firm, HC Robotics to make gimbals for Army

A delegation from Merio led by CEO Remi Plenet visited India to visit defence establishments to develop advanced gimbals. 

Published: 17th December 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

French firm, HC Robotics to make gimbals for Army

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu is seen with Merio’s delegation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation from French company Merio met IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday and expressed interest to invest in the state. The minister assured them that necessary support would be extended to them.

Taking to X, Sridhar Babu tweeted: “Met a French delegation and discussed their interest to invest in Hyderabad and assured them of governmental support. Hyderabad-based HC Robotics Pvt Ltd to make advanced gimbals for armed forces with the technology coming from a French company Merio.

A delegation from Merio led by CEO Remi Plenet visited India to visit defence establishments to develop advanced gimbals.  Yesterday, the delegation held a meeting with me to explain their plans of building new technologies in Hyderabad. Assured necessary support for the first-of-its-kind project in India’’ (sic)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT minister Telangana French delegation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp