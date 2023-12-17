No loos talk: MAUD launches state-wide ‘Clean Toilet’ campaign

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve sanitation standards of public conveniences in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Municipal Administration department has launched the Clean Toilet Campaign and Clean Toilet Challenge.

The campaign engages Self Help Groups (SHGs) in grading Community Toilets (CTs) and Public Toilets (PTs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) from December 15 to 25.The grading process, an exhaustive evaluation based on predefined criteria, is designed to comprehensively assess each facility, ensuring a thorough examination of all aspects.

Sources told TNIE that to ensure precise CT/PT grading, the Citywide Slum Networking (CSN) has organised comprehensive training sessions for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and NULM teams on the Clean Toilet Campaign, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge for a meticulous and professional approach. Under the campaign, 120 CTs/PTs in GHMC and 287 CTs/PTs in other ULBs will undergo grading.

The collaboration between SBM, DAY-NULM, and CSN will ensure grading process is conducted with diligence and expertise. The exercise will see teams accurately assessing and grading toilets, contributing to the success of the ‘Clean Toilets’ campaign and fostering better sanitation practices and improved hygiene.

Inspecting all CT/PTs within a ward is mandatory, regardless of their condition, functional or non-functional. If dysfunctional or dilapidated but in a potential area, a decision for revamp or demolition/reconstruction is necessary. Abandoned or dysfunctional public toilets are strictly prohibited in any ULBs.

Municipal commissioners have authorised SHG members with required ID cards for inspections, specifying toilet locations. For grading CT/PTs, four to five toilet blocks are clubbed together as one work assignment. SHG teams, comprising 2 to 3 members, are deployed for grading each facility, receiving an incentive of Rs 400 to Rs 600 per member.

Teams capture photographs and short videos showcasing the condition of each cubicle. In male cubicles, female assessors, assisted by caretakers, ensure no users are present during inspections. ULBs, in the absence of caretakers, ensure safe and dignified assessments.

Upon completion of the grading exercise, the best CT/PT models will receive recognition, and the ‘Swachh Bharat Sarvajanik Shauchalaya’ seal of quality awards will be presented in January 2024 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

