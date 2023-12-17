Home States Telangana

No Muslims among ruling, Oppn MLAs a worry: AIMIM

He also questioned why the Minority Declaration of the Congress found no mention in the Governor’s address.

Published: 17th December 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

FILE - AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday sought to know how the Congress government will implement its six guarantees. He also expressed concern over the non-representation of Muslims in the government and Opposition BRS.

Speaking in the Assembly during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Akbar took strong exception to terming BRS rule as “repression” in the Governor’s speech. He also questioned why the Minority Declaration of the Congress found no mention in the Governor’s address.

“Forming a new government through peaceful elections, reflecting the people’s choice, is a crucial element of inclusive democracy — a hallmark of a robust and dynamic democratic system. In Telangana, the government was chosen by the state’s citizens, not once but twice in the last decade. Labelling an elected government as “autocratic” seems inappropriate.

While criticisms of government functioning are valid, casting doubt on our democratic system and values is unwarranted. It’s essential to note that 61% of the state’s people voted against the ruling party, and 37% — just 2% less than the ruling party — voted for the party that lost,” Akbar said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Akbaruddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp