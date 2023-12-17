No Muslims among ruling, Oppn MLAs a worry: AIMIM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday sought to know how the Congress government will implement its six guarantees. He also expressed concern over the non-representation of Muslims in the government and Opposition BRS.

Speaking in the Assembly during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Akbar took strong exception to terming BRS rule as “repression” in the Governor’s speech. He also questioned why the Minority Declaration of the Congress found no mention in the Governor’s address.

“Forming a new government through peaceful elections, reflecting the people’s choice, is a crucial element of inclusive democracy — a hallmark of a robust and dynamic democratic system. In Telangana, the government was chosen by the state’s citizens, not once but twice in the last decade. Labelling an elected government as “autocratic” seems inappropriate.

While criticisms of government functioning are valid, casting doubt on our democratic system and values is unwarranted. It’s essential to note that 61% of the state’s people voted against the ruling party, and 37% — just 2% less than the ruling party — voted for the party that lost,” Akbar said.

