Our govt won’t be feudal in nature: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While taking an indirect jibe at the erstwhile BRS government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that his government won’t be feudal in nature. Opposition parties can stage dharnas and even indefinite hunger strikes if they feel that the government is not listening to their voice, he added.

In his response to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Revanth set the tone for the Legislative Assembly session, outlining the principles that will guide his government for the next five years. He emphasised that they see themselves not as rulers but as the sevaks of the four crore people of the state.

Stating that “tyranny” would not last long, the chief minister said, “The people of Telangana have rejected family rule. Based on this mandate, I and the people of Telangana were under the impression that the Leader of the Opposition post would be given to someone else. It appears that they are indifferent to honouring the people’s mandate against family rule. Even the chance to respond to the Governor’s speech was granted exclusively to that particular family.”

He said that the people have shifted the BRS from the ruling party to the opposition, and if there is no change in their attitude, they might soon be ousted from the Assembly.Responding to the uproar created by the BRS MLAs during his speech, Revanth said, “I will make them sit and confront the harsh realities of BRS misdeeds as a punishment.”

He said that the Congress government too, like the BRS regime, has the option to remove MLAs using marshals, as witnessed in the expulsion incidents of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath from the first Telangana Legislative Assembly.“We will accept rational suggestions. If you (the Opposition) feel that you didn’t get justice here, you can protest at Dharna Chowk. We will not impose bans like you,” the chief minister asserted.

Highlighting past instances, Revanth pointed out that even a former home minister was sent back from the gate of Pragathi (now Praja) Bhavan, which used to be the residence of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He brought attention to the case of revolutionary Balladeer Gaddar, who, despite his significant influence, was denied entry after standing for hours in the scorching sun. The chief minister emphasised that upon assuming office, his government dismantled barricades at Pragathi Bhavan, making it accessible to Dalits, Girijans, the poor and underprivileged, and various other sections.

Critiquing the BRS, Revanth questioned whether the pink party had considered the welfare of martyrs’ families or held a single review meeting with them. “What has the party, which claimed to be a movement-based party, done for the families of Srikantha Chary, Eshan Reddy, Yadaiah, Yadhi Reddy and constable Krishtaiah? Did you invite them to Pragathi Bhavan and give any assurance of supporting them or even offer a meal,” he asked.

“During the Telangana movement, lakhs of students were booked in many cases. Did you lift cases against them? How many cases were lodged against KCR and thousands of students? Did you give a thought about lifting cases against the students,” Revanth enquired.

Dharna Chowk

Over the removal of Dharna Chowk, Revanth criticised the BRS, questioning the message they wanted to convey as a party of social movements. He promised that the Congress government would revive Dharna Chowk and suggested the Opposition stage protests if it felt that they didn’t get justice. “I suggest the opposition parties not to obstruct the government in the Assembly. KTR, go to Dharna Chowk and launch an indefinite hunger strike,” he said.

Farmers’ income

Disputing the assertions of the BRS government regarding farmer empowerment, Revanth said, “In the farmers’ income index, Telangana stands at the 25th rank. While a farmer in Meghalaya earns an average income of Rs 29,348, the average income of a Telangana farmer is Rs 9,403.”“As per the NCRB data, Telangana stands either in the first or second place in farmers’ suicides for the past few years. How can they (BRS leaders) claim that the farmers are prospering in the state?” Revanth asked.

He said that the BRS government should have implemented a scheme of crop insurance to avoid farmers’ deaths. “In the BRS government, if a farmer needs to get financial support, the farmer has to die. Unless they die, the government will not provide any assistance. The government has set a price of Rs 5 lakh for farmers’ deaths,” Revanth declared.

“While telling farmers that growing paddy is like killing themselves, KCR grew paddy on 150 acres of land in his farmhouse and sold it at Rs 4,250 per quintal by threatening private companies, whereas the farmers hardly received Rs 1,400 to 1,500 per quintal against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,960,” he said, adding that he is ready to launch an investigation into the matter.

Accusing the BRS of running the government based on lies, Revanth disputed claims of Telangana topping electricity per capita consumption, stating it stands at 10th rank. “If you have given irrigation water to one crore acres of land through the Kaleshwaram project, how can the number of pump sets increase from 19 lakh when Telangana was formed to 29 lakh,” he questioned.

TSPSC paper leak

Referring to the incidents of the Class 10 paper leak, errors in the Class 12 answer paper corrections, and the TSPSC question paper leak, Revanth said the previous government was incompetent even in conducting exams.“The TSPSC should have been more responsible. However, the TSPSC question papers were sold even in the photocopying shops for cheap. It was they who leaked the question papers; they identified, inquired and filed cases, but who was made the scapegoat? When you have identified that there was a mistake, why did you not take action on a war footing? Yes, you (KTR) have to hang your head in shame for this,” he asserted.

Drug menace

The chief minister highlighted that cases of crimes under the influence of drugs have increased in recent times. “I ask the opposition parties not to criticise the government on the menace of drugs. Please do not politicise it. This is a social evil, and I need your support to eradicate it,” Revanth requested.

