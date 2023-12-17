Probe to be ordered into sinking of Medigadda barrage piers: Telangana CM Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced in the State Legislative Council on Saturday that a probe by a sitting judge would be ordered into the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage and damages caused to Annaram barrage. Speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Revanth said that he would take all MLAs and MLCs to Medigadda and Annaram barrages.

He said that the BRS government had claimed that it constructed a huge project by spending Rs 1.02 lakh crore and had even taken farmers and others to the project, but now the barrages that were constructed on sand are damaged. “The Congress government would take members of the Assembly and the Council to the barrage for examination,” the chief minister said.

When the chief minister spoke on the alleged irregularities in the Medigadda barrage, BRS MLC K Kavitha said that the government could order a probe into it. Responding to this, Revanth said that the Opposition member made a good suggestion and announced that a sitting judge would probe the sinking of the piers of the Medigadda barrage.

To this, Kavitha said that the BRS took the farmers to the barrage to showcase the progress made by the government. “Now, as some mistake has happened, taking elected representatives to the project was not correct as it is not a tourist spot. Let experts decide on it,” she said.Responding to this, Revanth said that it appeared that the BRS members were not willing to visit the barrage.

Council shifting

Responding to the issues raised by other members, Revanth said: “We have an open mind. We will resolve issues like CPS, GO 317 and payment of salaries on the first of every month to government employees.”

He said that with the permission of the Chairman, the Council could sit in the old building of the Assembly.Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said the Council had already adopted a resolution in the past and would sit in the old building of the Assembly from the Budget session.

Kavitha’s amendments rejected

The Upper House rejected the amendments given by Kavitha to the Governor’s address by voice vote.

Kavitha said that the language used in the Governor’s speech was ‘unacceptable’ and ‘unparliamentary’.

However, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the language was the Governor’s and suggested Kavitha withdraw her amendments. Registering her protest, Kavitha later said that she would withdraw the amendments but wanted similar cooperation from the government to the Opposition.

She pointed out that the BRS had a majority in the Council and the Upper House could easily pass the resolution moved by the BRS.

She, however, said that she was withdrawing the amendments in the spirit of cooperation and due respect to the institution. “The same respect should be shown by the government to the Opposition,” Kavitha said.

However, the Chairman said that there was no provision in the Constitution and the member could not technically withdraw her amendments.After a voice vote, the Chairman announced that the amendments were lost.

Strong Opposition maketh the Assembly a vibrant House

With over 50 members in the Opposition, the arguments and counters have brought back the vibrancy of the Legislative Assembly. On the fourth day of the ongoing session, the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address was enthralling with the 39 members of the BRS, eight of the BJP, seven of the AIMIM and the lone CPI legislator taking part along with the ruling party’s 64 members. In the past two terms, the Opposition, though fragile, put up a spirited fight, but it was no match for the sheer numbers. Now with the increased numbers, the Opposition is seen actively countering the government on every statement. At one point, BRS MLAs KP Vivekanand and Arikepudi Gandhi squatted in the well in protest against not being given the mike. Eventually, they succeeded in getting the opportunity to speak and “set the record straight”.

