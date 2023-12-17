Home States Telangana

SCR bags 2 performance efficiency shields

The shields were presented by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain received the shields from the Railway Minister.

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain is seen receiving shields from the Union Railway Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway achieved the highest recognition at the national level by bagging two “All India Performance Efficiency Shields” among all zones across Indian Railways at the 68th Railway Week Awards: Ati Vishisht  Rail Seva Puraskar function held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Saturday.

In recognition of the exceptional performance displayed by the zone last year, SCR has been bestowed with this award for civil engineering (jointly with Northern Railway) and civil engineering (construction) departments.The shields were presented by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain received the shields from the Railway Minister.

Jain complimented the team of officials and staff of SCR for their dedication which led to the achievement of performance efficiency shields at national level. He also congratulated the staff and officers who have been bestowed with individual awards.

