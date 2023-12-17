Seize passports of BRS leaders, KCR kin: BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Saturday urged officials to seize the passports of all BRS leaders, including former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members. “Otherwise, the BRS leaders will flee the country,” he alleged.

Addressing a meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party leaders in Karimnagar, Sanjay alleged that the BRS leaders looted public money and indulged in massive corruption. “The passports of all BRS MLAs and KCR’s family members should be seized,” he demanded.

The Karimnagar MP also demanded that the passports of all retired officers who worked in the Chief Minister’s Office, too, should be seized. “If they left the country, the government wouldn’t be able to take action against them,” he said.Sanjay said that KCR, who is unwell, could be exempted from this till he recovers.The BJP MP also alleged that several BRS leaders, including KCR’s family members, BRS MLAs and former ministers had indulged in massive corruption. “They should be punished,” he said.

The BJP leader told the party workers they could expect Lok Sabha elections any time. “The country is witnessing a Modi wave and Modi would form the government for the third time by winning 350 Lok Sabha seats. There is a Modi wave in Telangana too,” Sanjay said, adding that the contest would be between the BJP and Congress while the BRS would be nowhere in the picture in the state.

He called upon the party workers to popularise the schemes of the Modi government.

