Home States Telangana

Seize passports of BRS leaders, KCR kin: BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay

The Karimnagar MP also demanded that the passports of all retired officers who worked in the Chief Minister’s Office, too, should be seized.

Published: 17th December 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

 Bandi

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Saturday urged officials to seize the passports of all BRS leaders, including former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members. “Otherwise, the BRS leaders will flee the country,” he alleged.

Addressing a meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party leaders in Karimnagar, Sanjay alleged that the BRS leaders looted public money and indulged in massive corruption. “The passports of all BRS MLAs and KCR’s family members should be seized,” he demanded.

The Karimnagar MP also demanded that the passports of all retired officers who worked in the Chief Minister’s Office, too, should be seized. “If they left the country, the government wouldn’t be able to take action against them,” he said.Sanjay said that KCR, who is unwell, could be exempted from this till he recovers.The BJP MP also alleged that several BRS leaders, including KCR’s family members, BRS MLAs and former ministers had indulged in massive corruption. “They should be punished,” he said.

The BJP leader told the party workers they could expect Lok Sabha elections any time. “The country is witnessing a Modi wave and Modi would form the government for the third time by winning 350 Lok Sabha seats. There is a Modi wave in Telangana too,” Sanjay said, adding that the contest would be between the BJP and Congress while the BRS would be nowhere in the picture in the state.
He called upon the party workers to popularise the schemes of the Modi government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bandi Sanjay Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp