Teachers sacrifice to help Telangana State Road Transport Corporation sustain scheme

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Some women teachers have come forward to pay for their travel in TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) buses to help the corporation sustain the Mahalakshmi scheme for a long time and reduce financial burden on the government. The scheme was recently launched by the Congress government to facilitate free travel for women in state-run buses.

Teachers working in government schools in Khammam Rural mandal are of the view that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced the Mahalakshmi scheme for the benefit of poor women who are not in a position to pay bus fares.

Gajula Bharathi Srinivas, a teacher working at Muthagudem in Khammam Rural mandal, thanked the CM for introducing the Mahalakshmi scheme and said the benefits should reach the aged, poor and students, not financially well-off sections.

“Nearly 15 of us have decided to pay for our travel and do our bit to reduce the financial burden on the state government. Though our sacrifice may not have a big impact on the state finances, we believe this is a good beginning to inspire others,’’ observed Bharathi.

