Telangana: 'Governor's address politically and intellectually bankrupt', says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Governor’s address was full of lies and fantasies, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he was “ashamed of it”. “It’s not the state that is bankrupt but the Governor’s speech,” the Sircilla MLA said.“The Governor’s address was politically and intellectually bankrupt,” he said.

Rama Rao was speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to the address by the Governor. He said that the Congress government was trying to blame the previous BRS administration for its “inability” to implement the six guarantees. Stating that the Cabinet had already met thrice, he sought to know what happened to the Congress promise of implementing the six guarantees in the first meeting itself.

Taking strong exception to the criticism of the previous BRS government in the Governor’s address, Rama Rao said that there was no drinkable water in the fluoride-affected Nalgonda district; people used to sell their children; there used to be two buses every day to Mumbai from Kondangal, the CM’s constituency.

“In the Congress government, the people used to rely on Bombai (Mumbai), Boggubai (coal mines), and Dubai. Congress rule was all about cries of hunger, drought, curfew, encounters, cracked dry land, scarcity of drinking and irrigation water, no electricity, fluorosis in Nalgonda, child marriages in Old City, and migration from Mahbubnagar,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the previous Congress rule, Rama Rao said, “Is it not true that Ganji Kendras (broth counters) were set up in Palamuru? Did 14 lakh migrations not take place? There was dictatorship, Emergency, non-implementation of Mulki rules in Congress rule. Our leader KCR has broken chains of slavery in Telangana.” He added that the Congress has a majority of only four seats and 1.8% vote share.

Responding to the allegations of the state being pushed into debt, the BRS working president said that the Congress government was leaving out the part of asset creation and highlighting only debts. “The BRS government created assets worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore in the electricity-related departments alone,” he said. Referring to the debts of the Civil Supplies department, Rama Rao said that paddy worth Rs 30,000 crore is lying with millers and receivables from the Centre are worth Rs 17,000 crore. “This attitude of declaring debts but not assets will not work,” he said.

Demanding clarity from the State government on whether meters would be installed on agriculture pump sets, Rama Rao affirmed support of the pink party to the Congress government over the “atrocious” approach towards the state by the BJP-led Union government.“We will welcome constructive decisions and oppose regressive ones,” Rama Rao said.

Chief minister, ministers counter

The ministers, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, countered Rama Rao by arguing that the very basis of the formation of Telangana was the premise of negligence of the region by Andhra rulers.Stating that there was no point in invoking the past, Revanth and ministers advised the BRS leader to speak about events that happened after June 2, 2014, the formation of a separate state.

Calling Rama Rao a “Non-Reliable Indian” (NRI), the chief minister said that the BRS leader comes under “management quota” and wouldn’t have an understanding of the democratic spirit.“TRS was part of the erstwhile Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Many of the present BRS MLAs were in the Congress in undivided AP,” Revanth pointed out.

He quoted from the Assembly records the statement of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against the implementation of GO 610. The chief minister also noted that KCR was with the Congress and served in the Union Cabinet in the UPA government and held him accountable for the points raised by Rama Rao.

What about assets: KTR

Responding to the allegations of the state being pushed into debt, Rama Rao said that the Congress government was leaving the part of asset creation out and highlighting only debts

