Telangana top state in recovery of stolen mobile phones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has occupied the No 1 position in the country in recovery of stolen mobile phones. The recovery rate in Telangana is 33.71 percent followed by Karnataka (32.02) and Andhra Pradesh (32.01). Telangana has the distinction of recovering more than 15,000 phones using (Central Equipment Identity Register) CEIR portal.

Telangana has been using CEIR portal to detect lost and stolen mobile phones since it was inaugurated by former DGP and CID ADGP Mahesh Bhagwat in April 2023 as a pilot project. It became fully functional in May.Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurated the hands-on training session for 60 master trainers and distributed the User IDs to all 780 police stations under the 31 police units.

CEIR portal is operated in 780 police stations across the state. ADGP and CID monitor the progress of work under CEIR portal. A total of 15,024 lost and stolen mobiles were recovered in 239 days. Among these 1000 were recovered in eight days and handed over to the owners. Director General of Police Ravi Gupta congratulated nodal officer ADG CID Mahesh Bhagwat and his team for consistently monitoring and helping unit-level teams in achieving this feat.

