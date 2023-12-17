Home States Telangana

Telangana top state in recovery of stolen mobile phones

Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurated the hands-on training session for 60 master trainers and distributed the User IDs to all 780 police stations under the 31 police units.

Published: 17th December 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

mobile phones, cell phones

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has occupied the No 1 position in the country in recovery of stolen mobile phones. The recovery rate in Telangana is 33.71 percent followed by Karnataka (32.02) and Andhra Pradesh (32.01). Telangana has the distinction of recovering more than 15,000 phones using (Central Equipment Identity Register) CEIR portal.

Telangana has been using CEIR portal to detect lost and stolen mobile phones since it was inaugurated by former DGP and CID ADGP Mahesh Bhagwat in April 2023 as a pilot project. It became fully functional in May.Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurated the hands-on training session for 60 master trainers and distributed the User IDs to all 780 police stations under the 31 police units.

CEIR portal is operated in 780 police stations across the state. ADGP and CID monitor the progress of work under CEIR portal. A total of 15,024 lost and stolen mobiles were recovered in 239 days. Among these 1000 were recovered in eight days and handed over to the owners. Director General of Police Ravi Gupta congratulated nodal officer ADG CID Mahesh Bhagwat and his team for consistently monitoring and helping unit-level teams in achieving this feat.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mobile phones Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp