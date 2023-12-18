Home States Telangana

BEE ropes in CS Reddy as media advisor

BEE director general, Abhay Bakre handed over the Engagement order to CS Reddy in Delhi.

Ahay Bakre ( extreme right) DG. BEE. MOP. GOI in the Presence of Milind Deora, Secretary. BEE is handing over Engagement Letter of Media Advisor., South India to A. Chandra Shekhara Reddy at BEE HQ

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aiming towards achieving energy efficiency and conservation, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power has engaged A Chandra Sekhara Reddy as the Nodal officer for South India for the Central Government’s prestigious Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) Mission. BEE director general, Abhay Bakre handed over the Engagement order to CS Reddy in Delhi.The decision of BEE engaging Regional Media Advisors for North and South have gained significance as PM Narendra Modi launched the LiFE Mission after he had advanced the idea at COP26. This mission seeks to rally individuals as ‘pro-planet people’ embodying BEE’s commitment to promote various energy conservation initiatives via effective communication strategies.

