Congress to review Assembly poll results, strategise for Lok Sabha elections

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress is all set to review its performance in the recent Assembly elections with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls when the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meets here on Monday.It will be the first meeting of the grand old party’s highest decision making body since the Congress formed the government in the state.

TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and other senior leaders, including members of the council of ministers, will be attending the meeting.According to sources, the PAC is likely to discuss various crucial issues, including the nominated posts as many leaders are eagerly awaiting for the appointments.

Sources also indicated that the PAC will delve on maintaining a delicate balance between government responsibilities and party interests. The TPCC president is expected to provide guidance to party functionaries as they navigate the transition from the opposition to the ruling party, they added.

Three-point agenda

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud outlined the agenda for the PAC meeting.He highlighted three main points — expressing gratitude to the people of Telangana for their support in the Assembly elections, outlining the roadmap for the implementation of the party’s six guarantees, and chalking out strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.He also revealed that AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre would preside over the meeting.

Despite securing victory in the recent elections with 64 seats, the Congress finds itself in the third position in 24 other Assembly segments. The party intends to discuss the ways to overcome shortcomings in these specific areas.

“Additionally, a mere two per cent difference in vote share of the Congress and BRS prompts a thorough review as the LS elections are round the corner. The Congress is keen on identifying and rectifying any missteps that may have contributed to this narrow margin in vote share,” he added.

