Ex-gratia for man-animal conflict victims increased from Rs 5L to Rs 10L in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Konda Surekha on Sunday assumed charge as the Forest and Environment Minister at the Secretariat on Sunday. Immediately after taking over the minister she signed the first file, enhancing the compensation amount from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to the kin of victims of human-animal conflicts. Detailed guidelines relating to enhancement would be issued shortly.

She also signed a file pertaining to bringing elephants from other states for participation in various festivals and events in Telangana. Surekha said that she would provide 100 per cent support in all development activities of the Forest department. BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, several MLAs, other leaders and senior officials as well as members of her family and senior officials were present.

Releasing posters on environmental pollution, the minister called upon officials to create effective plans to control pollution and protect forests and wildlife.The minister later held a meeting with Forest department officials and issued guidelines to the officers for improving greenery in the state.PCCF (HoFF) RM Dobriyal and other Forest officials were present on the occasion.

In order to increase the environmental surveillance, TSPCB is upgrading the existing zonal laboratory located at Vaddepally village to a state of art facility at the new building under construction at Hanmakonda. This zonal laboratory will cater to the needs of the Warangal zone comprising of erstwhile districts of Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar.

The minister also launched an online public grievance mobile application — Janavani, Kalushya Nivarani — developed by Telangana State Pollution Control Board for registering various types of grievances related to environmental pollution. This App can be downloaded from the Android play store. Member secretary Krishna Aditya, Chief Environmental Engineer Raghu and other officers of the Board were present on the occasion.

Kalushya Nivarani app launched

