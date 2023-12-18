Former DSP Nalini declines CM Revanth Reddy’s offer, says lost faith in bureaucracy
Published: 18th December 2023 08:53 AM | Last Updated: 18th December 2023 08:53 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Expressing her disinclination over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s offer to rejoin the service, former Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nalini, who resigned from her job during the Telangana movement, said that ill-treatment meted out to her post during the formation of the state has made her lose faith in bureaucracy.
She said that she received treatment inferior even to that of a constable and is currently occupied with vedic translations and cannot undertake services and would meet the chief minister in person to extend gratitude after completing her work.
In a purported statement posted on her Facebook account, Nalini said that Lord Shiva has deviated her career from criminology to philosophy, and she no longer needs to hold a gun but vedic scripture. She, however, requested the government to extend help for the cause of Dharma Prachar (preaching religion).
She said, “After 12 years, as a chief minister who has roots within the state, you (CM) are trying to exhume my case. With your efforts, people have understood that I am at the forefront of those who have lost everything in the Telangana movement, and I thank you for that.” She said that she has been socially boycotted by her kith and kin and suffered “solitary confinement” for a decade.