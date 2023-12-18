Revanth asks officials to submit all details on Medigadda barrage sinking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed the officials to furnish complete details on the Medigadda barrage. A day after he announced in the State Legislative Council that a probe by a sitting judge would be ordered into the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage, Revanth Reddy held a detailed review on irrigation with senior officials.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar and other officials were present at the meeting.The chief minister directed the officials to provide all the details on the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage and the exact cause of damage to the barrage within three years of its construction.

It may be recalled that the chief minister already announced that all the MLAs and MLCs would be taken to Medigadda shortly to examine the barrage. However, according to some reports, the contracting agency L&T stated that it would not take the responsibility of restoring the sinking piers. During the BRS rule, the L&T said that it would take up the restoration works on its own. The matter was also reportedly figured in Sunday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also directed the officials to provide information on the construction of new projects during BRS government and the expenditure incurred on those projects.He also discussed the inter-state issues like sharing of river waters and the arguments of the state to be presented before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take measures to provide water to Rabi crop.Earlier in the day, the Irrigation Minister had a separate review with the engineer-in-chief.

