Telangana: 9 IPS officers transferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In another set of transfers, nine IPS officers and five Non-Cadre (NC) officers were transferred on Sunday. Among them, recently suspended former North Zone DCP M Venkateshwarlu is posted as DCP Traffic-III and the prime zone RR (Regular Recruitment) IPS officer West Zone DCP Joel Davis is transferred as DCP Special Branch.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In another set of transfers, nine IPS officers and five Non-Cadre (NC) officers were transferred on Sunday. Among them, recently suspended former North Zone DCP M Venkateshwarlu is posted as DCP Traffic-III and the prime zone RR (Regular Recruitment) IPS officer West Zone DCP Joel Davis is transferred as DCP Special Branch. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp