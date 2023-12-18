Telangana: 9 IPS officers transferred
HYDERABAD: In another set of transfers, nine IPS officers and five Non-Cadre (NC) officers were transferred on Sunday. Among them, recently suspended former North Zone DCP M Venkateshwarlu is posted as DCP Traffic-III and the prime zone RR (Regular Recruitment) IPS officer West Zone DCP Joel Davis is transferred as DCP Special Branch.