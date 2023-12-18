Telangana: Class 1 girl falls into vessel full of hot ragi porridge in school, dies

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A Class 1 student at the government primary school in Koratikal village under Mamda mandal of Nirmal district died after allegedly falling into a vessel full of hot ragi porridge. According to sources, the mid-day meal workers at the school were cooking the porridge in the morning hours, and during the distribution near the cooking section, the students, in a rush, pushed each other, causing the victim, K Pragnya, to fall into the vessel, resulting in severe burns.

She was initially provided first id at the school and then transferred to a private hospital in Nirmal. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Nizamabad, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.Upon learning about the incident, Pragnya’s parents arrived at the school. Meanwhile, villagers have raised concerns, alleging negligence on the part of teachers and mid-day meal workers, accusing them of allowing the students to enter the cooking section and endangering lives.

They are demanding changes in the system, suggesting that mid-day meal workers should refrain from serving directly from the vessel while students stand in line. Instead, they propose that meals be served to students while they are seated in the hall, eliminating the risk of such incidents in the future.

