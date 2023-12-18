Home States Telangana

Telangana: Class 1 girl falls into vessel full of hot ragi porridge in school, dies

According to sources, the mid-day meal workers were cooking the porridge, during the distribution, the students, in a rush, pushed each other, causing the victim to fall into the vessel.

Published: 18th December 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A Class 1 student at the government primary school in Koratikal village under Mamda mandal of Nirmal district died after allegedly falling into a vessel full of hot ragi porridge. According to sources, the mid-day meal workers at the school were cooking the porridge in the morning hours, and during the distribution near the cooking section, the students, in a rush, pushed each other, causing the victim, K Pragnya, to fall into the vessel, resulting in severe burns.

She was initially provided first id at the school and then transferred to a private hospital in Nirmal. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Nizamabad, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.Upon learning about the incident, Pragnya’s parents arrived at the school. Meanwhile, villagers have raised concerns, alleging negligence on the part of teachers and mid-day meal workers, accusing them of allowing the students to enter the cooking section and endangering lives.

They are demanding changes in the system, suggesting that mid-day meal workers should refrain from serving directly from the vessel while students stand in line. Instead, they propose that meals be served to students while they are seated in the hall, eliminating the risk of such incidents in the future.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp