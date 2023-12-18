Two PFI activists from TS among NIA’s wanted list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) released the photos of 25 absconding operatives of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), including two from Telangana. The two are identified as Abdul Saleem from Islampura, Jagtial, and MD Abdul Ahad alias M A Ahad from Malapally, Nizamabad.

The PFI activists were allegedly involved in recruitment of impressionable youth to carry out jihadi activities against the government of India and undermine unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The NIA said that those with any information about the fugitives can share the information on its WhatsApp number: 949-771-5294.The agency had conducted raids in Nizamabad, Jagtial and Karimnagar in August and October and taken into 17 persons into custody.

