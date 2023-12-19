Bandi lauds Revanth, seeks Rs 5 lakh housing assistance for MMD oustees
In an open letter to the chief minister, Sanjay congratulated the former for referring to the long-pending issues of the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) oustees in the Assembly.
Published: 19th December 2023 09:10 AM | Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:10 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to pay Rs 5.04 lakh for the construction of houses to each oustee of Mid Manair project. In an open letter to the chief minister, Sanjay congratulated the former for referring to the long-pending issues of the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) oustees in the Assembly.
The BJP leader wanted the chief minister to set up an industrial corridor from Neelojipalli to Nandigama. He also wanted the CM to set up skill development centre and start a college for the oustees.
“Action should be taken against the ineligible persons who took compensation in the name of Mid Manair, including Santosh Rao,” Sanjay said in his letter. He also requested the government to convene a meeting on Mid Manair submergence issue.
Vistaraks meeting
Meanwhilel, party’s Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal convened a meeting of vistaraks (full-time workers) in the city on Monday.According to party’s state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, the meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.