Congress, BJP ask top leaders to contest LS elections from TS

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ruling Congress and opposition BJP in the state are requesting their top leaders to contest in Lok Sabha elections from Telangana, which they believe would turbo-charge the party cadre into working hard to win as many seats as possible in the polls in April-May next year.

The Congress on Monday passed a unanimous resolution requesting former AICC president Sonia Gandhi to contest for Lok Sabha from Medak. This is the constituency from where former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi was elected in 1980.

The Congress hopes to galvanise the cadre with the announcement as it would infuse new vigour into the party workers. They are still in an upbeat mood after the party won the election in the state. The party wants to goad them into action once again to face the LS polls.

The BJP is requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Telangana. If he accepts, it would have an electrifying influence on the party cadre. It would help the saffron party in improving the tally of Lok Sabha seats over its 2019 election score of four in the state.

The Congress which steam-rolled into power in the state in the recent Assembly elections wants to continue the momentum and gain more seats in the Lok Sabha polls than in the last elections when it won three seats.

The party won the recent Assembly Elections, claiming a vote share of 39.40 per cent, which is an increase of 10.97 per cent compared to 2018 Assembly elections. Its vote share in 2019 LS polls was 30 per cent. Now, the party wants to increase its vote share further.

The BJP’s vote share was 13.90 per cent in the recent Assembly elections, which was an increase of eight per cent compared to 2018 Assembly polls. The saffron party won four seats in the last LS polls with 20 per cent vote share. It is very keen on increasing it further.

Modi mania, Cong resurgence

Both parties are expecting to gain a majority number of seats as the BRS’ vote share is likely to shift to both the national parties. As the Modi mania is at its peak now after the saffron party won three states in the north and the Congress is in a resurgent mode in Telangana, both parties are likely to split the seats between them in Telangana.

The BRS bagged nine Lok Sabha seats in the last elections with a vote share of 42 per cent. It will be a challenge for the party to maintain its vote share in the LS polls as the morale of the cadre is at its lowest ebb.

Sonia Gandhi is representing Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Varanasi in Lok Sabha now. The Congress initially thought of requesting party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Medak but it has now decided to urge Sonia to contest from there. The state BJP is requesting the PM to contest from Mahbubnagar or Secunderabad.

Big challenge for BRS

The BRS bagged nine Lok Sabha seats in the last elections with a vote share of 42 per cent. It will be a challenge for the party to maintain its vote share.

