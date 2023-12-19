Congress, BRS leaders to slug it out for two vacant MLC seats

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress and the main opposition BRS are going to fight it out for two MLC seats, the byelections for which are scheduled either in January or February. Two members of the Legislative Council — Palla Rajeswar Reddy and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy — have resigned following their election as MLAs.While Rajeswar Reddy was elected as an MLC from the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduates constituency, Narayan Reddy won from the Mahbubnagar local bodies constituency.

There is intense speculation in both the parties as to who will be nominated for the two MLC seats. The Mahbubnagar local bodies seat in particular is generating a lot of interest given the fact that a majority of ZPTC and MPTC members and councilors are from the BRS in the district. The Congress will be hard pressed to find ways to secure their support. The party may induce ZPTC and MPTC members into its fold to ensure the victory of its candidate.

The likely Congress candidates to be nominated for Mahbubnagar local bodies seat is former minister G Chinna Reddy though former Kodangal MLA Gurunath Reddy cannot be ruled out. In case the two leaders are disinclined to contest in the Council election, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar or Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy may get the chance.

However, the Congress can feel comfortable about the graduates MLC election as a majority of unemployed youth are learnt to have voted against the BRS. Since the ruling party has a bright chance of winning the seat, speculation revolves around who will get the party nomination. The potential candidates for the seat are Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader Prof Kodandaram and Teenmar Mallanna alias Ch Naveen Kumar, who joined the Congress before the Assembly elections.

Teenmar Mallanna, who runs a YouTube channel, is a bitter critic of the BRS. He is reportedly asking the Congress to nominate him to the MLC graduates seat. Kodandaram is also said to be expecting either a Rajya Sabha nomination or some position in the government. There is a third aspirant for the nomination, namely AICC member Bakka Judson. According to sources, Teenmar Mallanna is said to be the front- runner for the nomination.

