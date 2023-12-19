Despite poll defeat, Cong leaders seek MLC, ministerial posts

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leaders who unsuccessfully contested in the recent Assembly elections are now seeking MLC posts. Some of them are even asking the party to accommodate them in the Cabinet. Among the prominent leaders who have unsuccessfully contested in the elections include TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, Podem Veeraiah, Md Ali Shabbir, SA Sampath and Ramreddy Damodar Reddy.

Most of these leaders are demanding that they be given ministerial posts for their loyalty and services they rendered to the party over the years.In a letter addressed to the party high command as well as CM A Revanth Reddy, Veeraiah said that when 12 Congress MLAs defected to the BRS, the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao approached him and offered him Rs 50 crore and a Cabinet rank post in the government but he chose to be loyal to the grand old party. He also said that though he was the sitting MLA from Mulugu, he sacrificed the seat to Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka in 2018.

“In view of the fact that I have dedicated my entire life for the party, I request your good selves to take my loyalty, commitment and dedication to the party into consideration, and consider my application for an MLC post and also accommodate me in the Cabinet,” he said in his letter.

Podem plays loyalty card

Podem Veeraiah said that when 12 Congress MLAs defected to the BRS, KCR offered him `50 crore and a Cabinet rank post in the government but he chose to be loyal to the grand old party.

